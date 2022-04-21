DIO Implant LA Open Stream: Watch online, TV channel

The first round of the fourth annual DIO Implant LA Open kicks off here today with a very strong field of golfers.

The Race to the CME is heating up with another event on the LPGA Golfers in the DIO Implant LA Open in Los Angeles, California. This event has only been on the LPGA calendar since 2018 and was skipped in 2020 like most tournaments. Over the years, there have been three different winners, all shooting -12 or setting up a fun day on the course for the golfers starting today.

How to Watch DIO Implant LA Open, First Round today:

Game Date: April 21, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel

Brooke Henderson won this event last year and is motivated to win here again and get back on track overall.

In that 2021 tournament, Henderson won by one stroke over Jessica Korda, who entered the final round with a strong lead that Henderson slowly chipped away.

Henderson shot 69, 65, and 67 through the first three rounds, keeping her near the top of the leaderboard, four strokes off of Korda for the lead. Then, she ended with a 67 against Korda’s final round 72, which sealed her win.

Previous winners of this event have been Henderson, Minjee Lee, and Moriya Jutanugarn. Henderson has the total score record for this event with a 268, while Megan Khang and Amy Yang shot a 64 in 2019 for the individual round record for this tournament.

