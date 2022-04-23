DIO Implant LA Open, Third Round Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch DIO Implant LA Open, Third Round, in LPGA Tour Golf: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jin Young Ko scorched Wilshire Country Club with a 64 on Friday to grab a share of the lead entering the weekend.

Jin Young Ko, the defending Race to CME Globe winner and the top-ranked women's golfer in the world, shot a sizzling seven-under to take a share of the lead into the third round of the DIO Implant LA Open at the Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles. Nasa Hataoka is also seven-under after a second-round 68.

How to Watch DIO Implant LA Open, Third Round, in LPGA Tour Golf Today:

Date: April 23, 2022

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream the third round of the LPGA Tour DIO Implant LA Open on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ko birdied five holes on the back nine, while Hataoka closed her round with three straight birdies. Australian Hannah Green is two shots back at five-under. Danielle Kang, who leads the Race to CME Globe standings this season, struggled to a one-over 143 in the first two rounds and is in a group tied for No. 41 on the leaderboard.  

Last season, Ko won five times and had 13 top-10 finishes in 19 events, closing out her championship season by going 23-under at the CME Group Tour Championship to hold off Hataoka by one stroke.

Hyo Joo Kim, who won the LOTTE Championship in Hawaii last week and ranked seventh in the points standings, is not in the field in LA this weekend.

Regional restrictions may apply.

