How to Watch DIO Implant LA Open, Final Round, in LPGA Tour Golf

Nasa Hataoka is in position for her first win of the season after a strong third round in Los Angeles as the final round of the DIO Implant LA Open tees off on Sunday.

Nasa Hataoka shot a 4-under 67 in Saturday's third round to open a four-shot lead entering the final round of the DIO Implant LA Open at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles.

How to Watch DIO Implant LA Open, Final Round, in LPGA Tour Golf Today:

Date: April 24, 2022

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream the final round of the DIO Implant LA Open on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hataoka carded five birdies and a bogey on Saturday to get to 11-under for the tournament. She entered the round with a share of the lead but Jin Young Ko struggled to a 1-over 72 to fall five shots off the pace.

Hannah Green will play in the final pairing with Hataoka after a third-round 69 lowered her score to 7-under. Ko is in a three-way tie for third with Inbee Park and Kaeji Kang at 6-under.

Lilla Vu and Yealimi Noh took advantage of moving day. Each shot a 5-under 66 on Saturday, making the best round of the tournament. Vu is tied for sixth at 4-under for the tourney while Noh is in a group tied for ninth at 3-under.

Hataoka hasn't had a top-10 finish in 2022 and entered the LA Open 27th on the points list. If she holds onto the lead, she is projected to move up to eighth. Danielle Kang leads the Race to CME Globe standings, 24 points ahead of Nanna Koerstz Madsen. Kang is in a group tied at 1-over for the tournament.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

DIO Implant LA Open, Final Round, in LPGA Tour Golf

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
7
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_18138431
