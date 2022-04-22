Skip to main content

How to Watch DIO Implant LA Open, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The DIO Implant LA Open continues with the second round on Friday with Alison Lee leading after one day.

American Alison Lee opened up play at the DIO Implant LA Open with a 66 to grab a one-stroke lead over Nasa Hataoka, Emily Kristine Pederson and Emma Talley.

How to Watch DIO Implant LA Open, Second Round Today:

Match Date: April 22, 2022

Match Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Live Stream the DIO Implant LA Open, Second Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lee played bogey-free golf in the first round and had five birdies to help take a lead after the first round.

Hataoka is tied for second despite having three bogeys in the first round. She was able to record seven birdies to make up for the three bad holes and is just one shot back.

While those ladies had a great start to the tournament, the most excitement happened on the 18th hole where two different golfers recorded a hole-in-one.

Rookie Allisen Corpuz and Amy Olson both got an ace on the final hole to bring the crowd to their feet.

It is the 11th and 12th holes-in-one of the 2022 season and was a welcome sight on the first day.

Lee will look to continue her lead on Friday when she opens up play on the 10th hole with Hye-Jin Choi and Amy Yang.

Regional restrictions may apply.

DIO Implant LA Open, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
