Championship Sunday features the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA tournament in Boca Raton, Florida, with Lydia Ko (-11) holding a two-stroke lead over the field. There are four golfers within four strokes of the lead, but with the steadiness she has played at all week, it will be a tough chase for the rest of the field to catch.

How to Watch Gainbridge LPGA, Final Round today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

In the third round, Ko shot an even-par 72 with one birdie and one bogey on the day. It was a rough third round for the field overall with only four golfers in total shooting under par for the day.

The best of the bunch was Boutier (-3, 69) who jumped up the leaderboard and is in contention today. The French golfer shot a clean scorecard with three birdies and zero bogeys on the day. It was a long day of pars with 10 holes in between birdies and a strong close to the day with two birdies on the final seven holes.

Danielle Kang (-9), coming off her win at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, is in sole possession of second place. Her Saturday did no favors, shooting a 74 (+2) with four bogeys and two birdies.

Behind Ko, Kang and Boutier are two golfers at -7 in Charley Hull and Yuka Saso.

Neither had a particularly great day on Saturday with Hull shooting a 71 (-1) and Saso a 72 (E).

