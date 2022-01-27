Skip to main content

How to Watch Gainbridge LPGA, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first round of the Gainbridge LPGA kicks off with Nelly Korda as the defending champion and favorite this week.

The third annual Gainbridge LPGA Tournament kicks off this week from Boca Raton, Florida, with previous winners Nelly Korda (2021) and Madelene Sagstorm (2020) looking to become two-time winners. This event has seen some high scores in the two years it has been played, with -17 and -16 winning the tournament. Look for some excellent golf from the best women’s golfers in the world this week in sunny Florida.

How to Watch Gainbridge LPGA, First Round today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Gainbridge LPGA, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Entering the first round of the Gainbridge LPGA, the No. 1 golfer in the world is the odds on favorite to win. Nelly Korda is +550 to win. Korda was in a position to win the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions but had an abysmal final round. 

Ultimately she finished in a tie for No. 4 and Danielle Kang won.

Kang has strong odds entering today (fifth-highest) at +1400 to win.

Last year's tour champion, Jin Young Ko is not expected to play again in this tournament.

Lydia Ko (+1000 to win), Lexi Thompson (+1200) and Brooke Henderson (+1200) all have strong odds as well.

This event was won by Korda last year, while she finished tied for No. 28 in 2020 and won by Sagstrom (+6500) in 2020, with her finishing tied for No. 66 last year.

Keep an eye on Nasa Hataoka (+2500) who had several top 10 finishes last season and nearly won this event in 2020 (-16). Gaby Lopez (+2800) and Patty Tavatanakit (+2000) are also names to watch with their consistent play, strong as of late as well.

Regional restrictions may apply.

