How to Watch Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions has Nelly Korda entering with a one-stroke lead.

Entering the final round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Nelly Korda (-13), the No. 1 player in the world holds a one-stroke lead over a very competitive field behind her. Championship Sunday should prove to be a really exciting day during the first event of the LPGA Tour season.

How to Watch Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Final Round today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (KFDX - Wichita Falls-Lawton)

Nelly Korda enters the final round with a one-stroke lead after shooting 68-66-69 through three rounds.

The first event of the LPGA Tour season has been exciting and competitive, with the best golfers in the world showcasing what they do best. No. 1 ranked Nelly Korda enters today with the lead behind 16 birdies, one eagle and five bogeys.

She has been consistent and on her game all week.

Behind her are Danielle Kang (-12) and Gabby Lopez (-12) in second place. Kang has 11 birdies, one eagle and one bogey all week. She has been the most consistent player on the course through 54 holes. Lopez has been a little more like Korda, with 13 birdies, one eagle and three bogeys.

The rest of the field has Brooke Henderson (-11), Jessica Korda (-10), Inbee Park (-10), Celine Boutier (-10) and Yuka Saso (-10) all in the hunt just two to three strokes off the lead.

Henderson has been the most consistent of the bunch shooting 69-68-68 through three rounds. She has 15 birdies and four bogeys through three days.

The final round should be great with the best golfers in the world all battling at the top of the leaderboard for the first win of the LPGA Tour season.

nelly-korda
USATSI_17548887
