How to Watch Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The LPGA Tour kicks off the first event of the season, with the first round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

This will be the fourth iteration of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, with Eun-Hee Ji (2019-14), Gaby Lopez (-13, 2020), and Jessica Korda (-24, 2021) previously winning this event held in Florida. This event also features a celebrity pro-am with former athletes from the NFL, NBA, MLB, and more.

How to Watch Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, First Round today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Jessica Korda, the sister of the No. 1 LPGA golfer Nelly Korda won this event last season and looks to repeat this week:

The Race to CME Globe was won last year by Jin Young Ko and in 2019 by Sei Young Kim, with the leaderboard reset and ready for the third winner ever to be crowned on the LPGA tour.

Young Ko won the season points total in two of the past three seasons, only playing in four events the year she did not win.

The standouts on the tour from last year looking to join Young Ko and Young Kim as Race to CME Globe winners include Nelly Korda (five wins in 2021), Lydia Ko (four wins in 2021), Ariya Jutanugarn (two wins in 2021), and Nasa Hataoka (two wins in 2021).

All six golfers have a chance to be No. 1 in the world and win multiple tournaments this season if they can stay healthy.

Other terrific golfers on the course will include Brooke Henderson, Inbee Park, Patty Tavatanakit, and Minjee Lee who all had at least one win last year and multiple Top 10 finishes overall.

How To Watch

January
20
2022

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, First Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
LPGA Brooke Henderson
LPGA Tour Golf

