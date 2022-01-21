Skip to main content

How to Watch Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions tees off with eight golfers in contention after 18 holes.

After the first day of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Gaby Lopez (-5) finds herself in the lead with a quartet just one stroke behind her led by Nelly Korda and another three just two strokes back, led by Jessica Korda. The start to the LPGA Tour season was paced well by many golfers, but who is going to stand out and separate from the pack today?

How to Watch Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Second Round today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The first round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions was paced well by all, with seven golfers within two strokes of the lead:

Lopez started and ended her day with three birdies on the front nine and back nine, with one bogey in between. She closed out strong with three birdies in her final five holes to give her that one stroke of separation from the field.

That field includes No. 1 ranked Nelly Korda, Yuka Saso, Ryann O’Toole and Danielle Kang all at -4, just one stroke back.

Nelly Korda was all over the place and will need to find some consistency to move up after three bogeys, five birdies and one eagle on the day.

O’Toole and Kang played better overall rounds with five birdies and one bogey each to keep pace with the leaders.

Jessica Korda found her stroke after six straight pars, scoring a birdie on four of her next eight holes, but a bogey on 18 is the difference between her being tied with her sister for second place, versus third place.

The No. 18 hole has been trick or treat for the golfers, giving some the boost to move up on the leaderboard and sinking others. Something to keep an eye on today and this weekend.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

LPGA Brooke Henderson
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Second Round

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16978275 (1)
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round

10 hours ago
Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Warith Alatishe (10) drives against Loyola-Chicago Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at Oregon State

12 hours ago
Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies guard Daejon Davis (11) and guard PJ Fuller (4) react during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Washington defeated Stanford 67-64. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

12 hours ago
Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies guard Daejon Davis (11) and guard PJ Fuller (4) react during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Washington defeated Stanford 67-64. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon State vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

12 hours ago
Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Joe Quintana (2) shoots the ball over Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount

13 hours ago
stanford basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona at Stanford

13 hours ago
Jan 13, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) shoots the ball against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arizona vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

13 hours ago
Jan 8, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) shoots the ball against Pepperdine Waves guard Houston Mallette (0) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pepperdine vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

13 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy