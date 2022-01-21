The second round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions tees off with eight golfers in contention after 18 holes.

After the first day of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Gaby Lopez (-5) finds herself in the lead with a quartet just one stroke behind her led by Nelly Korda and another three just two strokes back, led by Jessica Korda. The start to the LPGA Tour season was paced well by many golfers, but who is going to stand out and separate from the pack today?

How to Watch Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Second Round today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

The first round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions was paced well by all, with seven golfers within two strokes of the lead:

Lopez started and ended her day with three birdies on the front nine and back nine, with one bogey in between. She closed out strong with three birdies in her final five holes to give her that one stroke of separation from the field.

That field includes No. 1 ranked Nelly Korda, Yuka Saso, Ryann O’Toole and Danielle Kang all at -4, just one stroke back.

Nelly Korda was all over the place and will need to find some consistency to move up after three bogeys, five birdies and one eagle on the day.

O’Toole and Kang played better overall rounds with five birdies and one bogey each to keep pace with the leaders.

Jessica Korda found her stroke after six straight pars, scoring a birdie on four of her next eight holes, but a bogey on 18 is the difference between her being tied with her sister for second place, versus third place.

The No. 18 hole has been trick or treat for the golfers, giving some the boost to move up on the leaderboard and sinking others. Something to keep an eye on today and this weekend.

Regional restrictions may apply.