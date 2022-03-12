The third round of the Honda LPGA Thailand tournament kicks off today with two golfers tied at the top of the leaderboard.

It has been a very high-scoring week of golf heading into the weekend and the third round of the Honda LPGA Thailand with two players tied for the lead. Entering today, Nasa Hataoka and Su Oh (-16) have a share of the lead through two rounds and look to keep the rest of the field at bay.

How to Watch Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Minjee Lee and a few other shot a 64 in the second round to move up the leaderboard entering the weekend and today’s third round:

Through 36 holes, Lee has been on fire with 16 birdies and zero bogeys so far this week. She is averaging a birdie every other hole so far and if she maintains this pace, she is going to run away with this tournament.

Oh has gone for 14 birdies, an eagle and zero bogeys so far this week for an equally impressive week on the course.

Celine Boutier and Nanna Koerstz Madsen (-15) are tied for third place and right there in the mix.

Boutier finished with 18 birdies to lead the tournament and balanced that out with three bogeys. Madsen went for 16 birdies and just the one bogey to balance out her card for the week.

Heading into the weekend if the pacing and scoring stay where it is currently at this tournament will see several golfers get into the -30 range for the win.

Brooke Henderson (-12) is also in the hunt with Danielle Kang (-9) also looking to make a move up the leaderboard today.

