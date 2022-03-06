The final round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship on the LPGA Tour kicks off tonight.

Through three rounds on the course, there is just one stroke that separates the leader and the two women tied for second place in Singapore for the final round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship. South Korea’s In Gee Chun (-12) holds a one-stroke lead over her countrywomen, Jeongeun Lee and Jin Young Ko (-11) entering today. It is championship Sunday on the LPGA Tour with a lot on the line for everyone near the top of the leaderboard.

How to Watch HSBC Women's World Championship, Final Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Through three rounds, In Gee Chun is getting better every round. She finished the first round with a simple -2, then built on that with a –5 then a -6 in the third round. Overall, she has 14 birdies and two bogeys through 54 holes.

Jeongeun Lee had a spectacular third round with seven birdies, an eagle and two bogeys overall. She was fantastic on the front nine and in the final few holes to storm up the leaderboard.

For Jin Young Ko, the tournament started rough with a double-bogey and bogey in her first seven holes to start off even through nine.

Since then, she has knocked in 12 birdies to one bogey through her last 45 holes.

There are three other golfers tied at -9 in fourth place in Danielle Kang, Atthaya Thitikul and Amy Yang.

This final round should be loaded with excitement with the best golfer in the world chasing a one-stroke deficit and a very crowded leaderboard with some of the other best golfers in the world right there with her.

