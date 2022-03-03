The first round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship on the LPGA Tour kicks off today.

The HSBC Women’s World Championship on the LPGA Tour starts today from Singapore. Entering today 10 of the Top 12 players in the CME are expected to tee off and play this week.

This event was won by Hyo Joo Kim (-17) in 2021, was not played in 2020, and won by Sung Hyun Park (-15) in 2019. Inbee Park won this event in 2017 and 2015 as the only golfer to win this event more than one time in its 13-year history.

How to Watch HSBC Women's World Championship, First Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 2, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch HSBC Women's World Championship, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In 2021 Hyo Joo Kim (-17) won this event by one stroke over a very competitive field in a comeback win:

Entering today the favorite to win is Jin Young Ko (+400 to win) with a healthy gap between her and Lydia Ko (+700) who is in second place.

Last year’s winner Hyo Joo Kim (+2000) has solid odds which have them ranked No. 6. The best odds might be for Inbee Park (+2800) who has won this event twice in the last six years and is the only golfer to win this event more than once. She is also +450 for a top 5 finish this week.

All odds per DraftKings.

Danielle Kang is currently in first place in the Race to CME standings, +248 points ahead of Lydia Ko. Both golfers have played in two events so far in the 2022 season with a win and a Top 10 finish each.

With the season still in the early stages, there is a lot on the line with every tournament for each golfer as they build their lead and grow with the season event-by-event.

Regional restrictions may apply.