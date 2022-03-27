Danish pro Nanna Koerstz Madsen broke through earlier this month with her first career LPGA Tour victory and holds a three-shot lead entering the final round Sunday at the JTBC Classic in Carlsbad, California.

How to Watch JTBC Classic Final Round Today:

Date: March 27, 2022

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: The Golf Channel

Koerstz Madsen navigated a disastrous stretch in Saturday's third round where she bogeyed No. 7 and took a double at No. 8. She opened the day with three birdies in the first six holes and finished at 3-under par 69. She's 14-under for the tournament, three shots ahead of rookie Na Rin An.

A trio of golfers lurks four shots back, including Pajaree Anannanrukam, Maude-Aimee Leblanc and Jin Young Ko.

Koerstz Madsen had her breakthrough first career victory at the Honda LPGA Thailand, shooting a 5-under par 67 in the final round on March 10 and putting the victory away with an eagle on the second playoff hole. The 27-year-old has been on tour since 2018 and is sixth in the Race to CME Globe season standings.

Hall of Famer Inbee Park won this event last year. She's tied for 15th, seven shots off the lead.

