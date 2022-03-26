Skip to main content

How to Watch JTBC Classic, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The JTBC Classic enters the weekend with a jam-packed leaderboard entering today.

Through two rounds in Carlsbad, California at the JTBC Classic presented by Barbasol, Nanna Koerstz Madsen holds a two-stroke lead over the field with a very competitive field behind her. This has been a very busy week in golf with two PGA events, a DP World Tour event and this LPGA event with the best women in the world battling it out this weekend to win a tournament this week, starting today.

How to Watch JTBC Classic, Third Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch JTBC Classic, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The second round saw very little movement on the leaderboard with all of the top golfers maintaining their play from the first round:

Madsen (-11) built her lead with 13 birdies, an eagle and three bogeys through 36 holes. She has been really strong on the front nine holes shooting a -7 overall and playing her best golf on those holes.

Just behind her are Lydia Ko and Hye-Jin Choi (-9) only two strokes back.

Ko has played one of the best tournaments so far with 10 birdies and only one bogey (No. 12 in the first round). She has a very clean scorecard and if she continues this momentum, will see herself in the running to win this tournament tomorrow.

Choi has had a very, very similar run through 36 holes with 10 birdies and one bogey so far. Her only bogey also came in the first round and for the past 29 holes has either par’d or shot a birdie.

There are three golfers tied at -8 just three strokes back led by Jin Young Ko right there in the mix.

March

26
26
2022

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel

Time
5:00
PM/ET
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
