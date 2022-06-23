KPMG Women's PGA Championship stream: Watch online, TV channel

The first round of the 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship tees off on the LPGA Tour today.

Bethesda, Maryland, plays host to the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship as the first round tees off with the best golfers on the LPGA Tour. This tournament has been won by Nelly Korda, Sei Young Kim, Hannah Green, Sung Hyun Park and Danielle Kang, with a new champion every year since 2016. Will there be a new champion in 2022, or can Korda win her second in a row?

How to Watch 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, First Round today:

Game Date: June 23, 2022

Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Jennifer Kupcho is coming off a win at the 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give over Nelly Korda and Leona Maguire.

In last year's tournament, Korda won by three strokes over Lizette Salas in a dominant display by the world’s top golfer.

Since coming back, Korda has been back at it and playing terrific golf as she looks to win this tournament for the second straight year and reclaim her top ranking.

Minjee Lee is the current leader in the points standings this season. Lydia Ko has the next best odds to win this week.

