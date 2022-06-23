Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first round of the 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship tees off on the LPGA Tour today.

Bethesda, Maryland, plays host to the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship as the first round tees off with the best golfers on the LPGA Tour. This tournament has been won by Nelly Korda, Sei Young Kim, Hannah Green, Sung Hyun Park and Danielle Kang, with a new champion every year since 2016. Will there be a new champion in 2022, or can Korda win her second in a row?

How to Watch 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, First Round today:

Game Date: June 23, 2022

Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, First Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Jennifer Kupcho is coming off a win at the 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give over Nelly Korda and Leona Maguire.

In last year's tournament, Korda won by three strokes over Lizette Salas in a dominant display by the world’s top golfer. 

Since coming back, Korda has been back at it and playing terrific golf as she looks to win this tournament for the second straight year and reclaim her top ranking.

Minjee Lee is the current leader in the points standings this season. Lydia Ko has the next best odds to win this week.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
23
2022

2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
11:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

LPGA Brooke Henderson
LPGA Tour Golf

KPMG Women's PGA Championship stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
USATSI_18560559
European PGA Tour

How to Watch BMW International Open, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas4 hours ago
Jun 19, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) celebrates with his teammates after the final out against the Kansas City Royals at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago
Jun 19, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) celebrates with his teammates after the final out against the Kansas City Royals at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago
imago1008646880h (2)
Liga MX

How to Watch América vs. León

By Rafael Urbina12 hours ago
USATSI_18562469
Canadian Championship

How to Watch York United at Vancouver Whitecaps FC

By Rafael Urbina13 hours ago
USATSI_18574308
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Athletics

By Adam Childs13 hours ago
Jun 20, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) looks on during a stopage in play against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in game three of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 4

By What's On TV Staff14 hours ago
Jun 20, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrates with defenseman Victor Hedman (77) after the Lightning defeated the Colorado Avalanche in game three of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 4

By What's On TV Staff14 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy