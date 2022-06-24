KPMG Women's PGA Championship stream: Watch online, TV channel

In Gee Chun has jumped out to a five-stroke lead entering the second round of the 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship today.

The second round of the 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship tees off this morning, with In Gee Chun in a position to take over the leaderboard in Bethesda, Maryland. She has a five-stroke lead; if she adds to it today, this tournament might be over before it gets to the weekend.

Chun was on fire in the first round building out a five-stroke lead over the field with a Friday-best 64 through 18 holes.

The day started with a bogey for Chun, then she knocked in three straight birdies, nine birdies overall and built out a five-stroke lead over the field. The first round was one of the best rounds of golf for Chun in her career as she looks to build on it today.

Pornanong Phatlum and Hye-Jin Choi are tied at three-under-par entering the second round in second place. Phatlum had an eagle on the second hole and a late birdie, with no bogeys on the day and Choi, finished with three birdies and zero bogeys on the day.

