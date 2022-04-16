Skip to main content

How to Watch LOTTE Championship, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The scores flattened out at the LOTTE Championship as the golfers enter the final round today.

The final round of the LOTTE Championship from Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii looks a lot different than it has historically. The winner of this event has shot a -16 or better in five of the nine years it has been played and between -11 and -14 the other years. Normally the players beat the course, but over the last two rounds, the course has fought back and beaten the players leading into the final round here today.

How to Watch LOTTE Championship, Final Round today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch LOTTE Championship, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brianna Do (67) put herself in a position to win the LOTTE Championship today with the best third round of anyone in the field:

Entering this final round, Hyo Joo Kim (-10) has a strong lead over the field after her first and second rounds of 67 paced her to a three-stroke lead, despite falling back in the third round.

She shot even-par in the third round with two birdies and two bogeys, after a combined 10 birdies and zero bogeys in the first 36 holes.

The next closest golfers are Do and Hinako Shibuno (-7) sitting three strokes back of the lead.

Both golfers shot 70+ in the first two rounds before having the best third rounds yesterday.

Do has played really strong on the front nine holes shooting a combined seven birdies and one bogey, with five birdies and four bogeys on the back nine.

For Shibuno, she has shot seven birdies and one bogey over her last 37 holes giving her a lot of momentum entering the final round.

Two-time champion Brooke Henderson withdrew after the first round and defending champion Lydia Ko (+1) is not in contention.

Regional restrictions may apply.

