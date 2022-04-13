The LPGA kicks off the first round of the LOTTE Championship on Wednesday.

The LOTTE Championship has been around since 2012 as the 10th annual running of the event starts today. Brooke Henderson has won two of the last three (2018, 2019) and feels at home in this tournament taking place from Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii. This is the eighth event of the LPGA calendar here in 2022 with no golfer winning more than once and Henderson looking to get her name on her first win this week.

How to Watch LOTTE Championship, First Round today:

Game Date: April 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Last year, Lydia Ko win this event with a -28, good for a seven-stroke lead over the rest of the field in a huge scoring day:

Historically, this is a huge scoring event with the winners all shooting at least -11 or better and at least five of the winners needing a -15 or better to take the tournament.

When Henderson won in 2018, she shot a -12 to win and then a -16 in 2019 to secure her second win at this event. In 2020 she finished tied for 27th with a -14, still a huge score and on par for a win in most years, but with five golfers shooting -21 or better it was a more pedestrian score that year.

Ko will look to defend her title with Inbee Park (-21), Sei Young Kim (-21), Leona Maguire (-21) and Nelly Korda (-21) all looking to finish higher than tied for second place after last year's scoring explosion.

This should be a beautiful day on the course in Hawaii as the best women in professional golf try for a win this week.

