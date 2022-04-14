Skip to main content

How to Watch LOTTE Championship, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first round of the LOTTE Championship saw more high scores as the second round kicks off on Thursday.

Hannah Green (-6) found herself at the top of the leaderboard, sitting ahead of five others tied at -5 through the first round of the LOTTE Championship. Now, as the second round starts, if the scores keep at this pace it might be another high-scoring tournament and require -20 or better to secure the win. The projected cut line today is +1 as every golfer looks to stay on the right side of that and give themselves a fighting chance this weekend.

How to Watch LOTTE Championship, Second Round today:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch LOTTE Championship, Second Round online with fuboTV:

Green built her lead in the first round with eight birdies and only two bogeys overall. She shot a -4 overall with zero bogeys from the eighth hole to the end, really building momentum throughout the day.

Keep an eye on her as she starts on the back nine with that momentum and confidence she gained in the first round.

Tied just behind her at -5 are Huo Joo Kim, Aditi Ashok, Alison Lee, Gemma Dryburgh and Jodi Ewart Shadoff.

Two-time champion Brooke Henderson (+2) is not in the hunt so far this year, but she has shown the ability to play this course really well and could vault back into contention with just one strong round.

Gaby Lopez and Janie Jackson are tied at -4 and in the hunt as well with defending champion Lydia Ko (-3) a few strokes off the lead as well.

With the way this course has played historically, there should be an opening for any golfer to make a run up the leaderboard here starting today.

How To Watch

April
14
2022

LOTTE Championship, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
