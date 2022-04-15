Skip to main content

How to Watch the LOTTE Championship Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The third round of the LOTTE Championship live from Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Oahu gets under way on Friday.

Two rounds are in the books in the LOTTE Championship and the leaderboard features various South Korean golfers at the top.

How to Watch the LOTTE Championship Third Round Today:

Match Date: April 15, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live Stream the LOTTE Championship Third Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hyo Joo Kim has shot consecutive 67s and is -10 and three shots up on Sarah Kemp for first the top spot.

Kim is joined by four other South Korean golfers in the top seven as they head into the third round on Friday.

Kim has been fantastic in racing out to a three-shot lead, but there is a cluster of golfers within striking distance entering Friday.

Kemp shot a 68 and 69 to sit in second place, but she is followed closely by Ariya Jutanugarn and Haeji Kang who are both one shot back at -6 after two rounds.

A Lim Kim and Hye-Jin Choi both sit at -5 while there are four more golfers at -4.

It has been a great tournament so far, but Kim has been playing the best and is in a position to win wire to wire if she can duplicate her round from the first two days.

How To Watch

April
15
2022

LOTTE Championship Third Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
