The second round of the Meijer LPGA Classic tees off Friday with Jennifer Kupcho sitting at the top of the leaderboard with a one-stroke lead.

How to Watch Meijer LPGA Classic, Second Round Today:

Match Date: June 17, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Kupcho had seven birdies on the day and got an eagle on the par-five 15th hole. She didn't have a bogey on the round and comes into the second round looking to do it again.

Mendoza, though, is just a shot back after she finished her round with a birdie and eagle to end up with an eight-under 64.

American Lexi Thompson leads a group of three golfers at seven-under, sitting two shots back. Anna Nordqvist and Madelene Sagstrom are the other two tied with Thompson and will be looking to make a move on Friday.

The tournament is being played at the Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Michigan over the weekend and has a prize purse of 2.5 million dollars.

Nelly Korda is the defending champion and Brooke M. Henderson has won it twice. Thompson won it back in 2015 and is looking to become just the second golfer to win it for a second time as she tries to climb out of third place.

