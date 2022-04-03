Jennifer Kupcho takes a six-shot lead into the final round of the last major to be played at historic Mission Hills course.

There are clear paths to victory. Then there is what is in front of 24-year-old Jennifer Kupcho at the Chevron Championship on Sunday. After blistering the course with a 64 in Saturday's third round, Kupcho takes a six-shot lead into Sunday's final round.

How to Watch LPGA Tour: Chevron Championship, Final Round Today:

Date: April 3, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Kupcho carded nine birdies on Saturday and bogeyed the par 4 13th hole on her way to a 64 to move to -16 for the tournament. With a win, the 24-year-old projects to skyrocket from 38th to fifth in the race for the CME Globe standings. It would also be her first career LPGA Tour victory, as well as her first major title.

Defending champion Patty Tavatanakit will be paired with Kupcho for the final round with a lot of ground to make up as she opens the final round at -10. Jessica Korda (-9) and Annie Park (-7) are in the next-to-last pairing.

Danielle Kang came to Rancho Mirage with the lead in the race to CME Globe standings, but could fall out of that spot without some finalround magic. She is at -1,, tied for 44th, entering play on Sunday. Hanna Koerstz Madsen, who is in a group of six players at -6, could take the standings lead with a solid finish.

Kupcho is poised to take what will be the last leap into Poppie's Pond. The tournament is moving to Houston after no sponsor could be found to commit to keeping the event at the historic Mission Hills course.

