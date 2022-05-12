Cognizant Founders Cup stream: Watch online, TV channel

Jin Young Ko looks for a three-peat at the event honoring the 13 women who created the LPGA Tour.

The LPGA Tour heads to Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey, for the Cognizant Founders Cup on the 6,656-yard, par-71 layout. Jin Young Ko is the two-time defending champion at the Founders Cup, taking a four-shot victory last year over Caroline Masson.

How to Watch LPGA Tour Cognizant Founders Cup, First Round Today:

Date: May 12, 2022

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Ko tees off at 8:32 a.m. ET on the first hole in a star-studded group with Nasa Hataoka and Jennifer Kupcho. Ko is No. 3 in the Race to CME Globe standings, while Kupcho is No. 7 and Hataoka is No. 9. Danielle Kang, the leader in the standings, is out with an injury.

The Cognizant Founders Cup began in 2011 to honor the 13 women who created the LPGA Tour in 1950. The tournament has a $3 million purse and 500 Race to CME Globe points will be distributed.

The tour was off last week. Marina Alex picked up her second career victory on May 1 with a five-under 66 in the final round at the Palos Verdes Championship in California. That was enough to hold off Ko, who finished one stroke back.

