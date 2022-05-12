Skip to main content

How to Watch LPGA Tour Cognizant Founders Cup, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jin Young Ko looks for a three-peat at the event honoring the 13 women who created the LPGA Tour.

The LPGA Tour heads to Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey, for the Cognizant Founders Cup on the 6,656-yard, par-71 layout. Jin Young Ko is the two-time defending champion at the Founders Cup, taking a four-shot victory last year over Caroline Masson.

How to Watch LPGA Tour Cognizant Founders Cup, First Round Today:

Date: May 12, 2022

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream the first round of the LPGA Tour Cognizant Founders Cup on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ko tees off at 8:32 a.m. ET on the first hole in a star-studded group with Nasa Hataoka and Jennifer Kupcho. Ko is No. 3 in the Race to CME Globe standings, while Kupcho is No. 7 and Hataoka is No. 9. Danielle Kang, the leader in the standings, is out with an injury.

The Cognizant Founders Cup began in 2011 to honor the 13 women who created the LPGA Tour in 1950. The tournament has a $3 million purse and 500 Race to CME Globe points will be distributed.

The tour was off last week. Marina Alex picked up her second career victory on May 1 with a five-under 66 in the final round at the Palos Verdes Championship in California. That was enough to hold off Ko, who finished one stroke back.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
12
2022

LPGA Tour Cognizant Founders Cup, First Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
10:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

LPGA Brooke Henderson
LPGA Tour Golf

Cognizant Founders Cup stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watsonjust now
Cycling
2022 Giro dItalia

Giro d'Italia: Stage 6 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
Doubles Tennis
NHL

BNL d'Italia: Men's & Women's stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Seamus Power hits a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
European PGA Tour

Soudal Open, First Round stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
Angelique Kerber Tennis
ATP/WTA Tennis

Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas5 hours ago
May 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) and left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) and defenseman Nikita Zadorov (16) celebrate the win over the Dallas Stars in game four of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago
May 7, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) skates against the Calgary Flames during the third period in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago
imago1006699358h
WNBA

How to Watch Storm at Mercury

By Kristofer Habbas12 hours ago
USATSI_18237807
NHL

How to Watch Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames Game 5

By Adam Childs13 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy