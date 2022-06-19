Skip to main content

How to Watch Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nelly Korda looks for her first win of the year on the final day of the Meijer LPGA Classic today.

In just her second tournament back after surgery, Nelly Korda (-18) is in a position to win her first tournament of the year at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give in Belmont, Michigan. Korda will have to hold off Jennifer Kupcho, who is just a stroke back of the lead as the field enters the final round today.

How to Watch Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round today:

Game Date: June 19, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Korda sustained her lead entering the final round with a 66 as the former number one player in the world has been consistent all week:

Through 54 holes Korda only has three blemishes on her scorecard with three bogeys but has balanced 15 birdies and three eagles. She has been on top of her game all season despite the scare that required surgery.

This season Korda has finished Top 20 or better in all four tournaments she has played in this season with two Top 10 finishes.

A win here today will go a long way to move up the Race to CME Globe standings.

For Kupcho (-17), she has one win already this season and two Top 10 finishes as she looks to be the second two-time winner this season along with season points leader, Minjee Lee.

Sitting three strokes back is the dangerous Brooke Henderson (-15) who has played very consistently all week like her peers with 13 birdies, two eagles and only two bogeys. Henderson had a clean scorecard in the third round building momentum for today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
19
2022

Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 28, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leonardo Campana (9) signals toward the sky after scoring against the Portland Timbers during the first half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Atlanta United FC vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jun 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) smiles after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Rockies

By Brandon Rush2 minutes ago
LPGA Brooke Henderson
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
RUGBY copy
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Eastern Conference Final: Rugby New York at New England Free Jacks

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
NHRA Steve Torrence
NHRA Drag Racing

How to Watch NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Finals

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Gonzalo Higuain (10) passes the ball against FC Cincinnati in the first half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United FC

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
May 31, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (R) celebrates with catcher Willson Contreras (L) after a win against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Braves at Cubs

By Adam Childs42 minutes ago
Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ to end the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ to end the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy