Nelly Korda looks for her first win of the year on the final day of the Meijer LPGA Classic today.

In just her second tournament back after surgery, Nelly Korda (-18) is in a position to win her first tournament of the year at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give in Belmont, Michigan. Korda will have to hold off Jennifer Kupcho, who is just a stroke back of the lead as the field enters the final round today.

How to Watch Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round today:

Game Date: June 19, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Korda sustained her lead entering the final round with a 66 as the former number one player in the world has been consistent all week:

Through 54 holes Korda only has three blemishes on her scorecard with three bogeys but has balanced 15 birdies and three eagles. She has been on top of her game all season despite the scare that required surgery.

This season Korda has finished Top 20 or better in all four tournaments she has played in this season with two Top 10 finishes.

A win here today will go a long way to move up the Race to CME Globe standings.

For Kupcho (-17), she has one win already this season and two Top 10 finishes as she looks to be the second two-time winner this season along with season points leader, Minjee Lee.

Sitting three strokes back is the dangerous Brooke Henderson (-15) who has played very consistently all week like her peers with 13 birdies, two eagles and only two bogeys. Henderson had a clean scorecard in the third round building momentum for today.

