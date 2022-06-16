Meijer LPGA Classic stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Meijer LPGA Classic tees off with Nelly Korda as the defending champion today.

The Meijer LPGA Classic's first round starts today from Belmont, Michigan. This is a relatively new event on the LPGA Tour, beginning in 2014 with Mirim Lee, Lexi Thompson, Sei Young Kim, Brooke Henderson (2017, 2019), So Yeon Ryu and Nelly Korda winning in the brief history of the tournament. All former champions will be in the field this week, looking to repeat their previous success.

How to Watch Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round today:

Game Date: June 16, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round online with fuboTV:

Nelly Korda won this tournament last season with a -25, four strokes ahead of a pack just behind her entering the final round:

Henderson is coming off a win at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, where she shot a -12 over in three rounds to outlast the field. She had to earn the win in a playoff with Lindsey Weaver-Wright, who entered the final round with a one-stroke lead.

With that win, her first of the season, Henderson is now in second place behind Minjee Lee in the Race to CME Globe entering this tournament.

