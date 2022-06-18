The Meijer LPGA Classic enters the weekend with the third round and the field on fire today and Jennifer Kupcho.

The golfers are lighting up the scoreboard in Belmont, Michigan at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give with Jennifer Kupcho (-14) holding a two-stroke lead over the field. The field is putting all the pressure on her with six golfers at -10 under par and playing the field great so far heading into the weekend today.

How to Watch Meijer LPGA Classic, Third Round today:

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Nelly Korda and Carlota Ciganda both shot a second-round 65 to move up the leaderboard and are in a great position after the second round:

Through two rounds Korda (-12) is in sole possession of second place, just two strokes back after a phenomenal second round 65, five birdies and one eagle on the day. Overall she has 12 birdies, an eagle and two bogeys.

Ciganda (-11) had had a much more checkered run through 36 holes with 10 birdies, three eagles and five bogeys to sit three strokes back of the leader.

Sitting in first place is Kupcho, who has played masterfully with 12 birdies and an eagle through two rounds, a clean scorecard in 36 holes. She has arguably played her best consecutive two rounds of her career as Kupcho aims to hold onto her lead this weekend.

Brooke Henderson, Madelene Sagstrom and Lexi Thompson are all tied at -10 overall, playing great golf and in a position to inch up the leaderboard today.

Kupcho has one win so far this season and Henderson is looking for back-to-back wins after taking the ShopRite LPGA Classic last week, while Korda and Ciganda are in search of their first win this season.

