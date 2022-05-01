Skip to main content

How to Watch Palos Verdes Championship, Final Round, in LPGA Tour Golf: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Hannah Green takes a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Palos Verdes Championship after some Saturday struggles.

It wasn't quite the moving day Hannah Green hoped for, but an eagle on the par-5 seventh stabilized her round and she takes a one-shot lead over Lydia Ko into Sunday's final round of the Palos Verdes Championship.

How to Watch Palos Verdes Championship, Final Round, in LPGA Tour Golf Today:

Date: May 1, 2022

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream the final round of the LPGA Tour Golf Palos Verdes Championship on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Green entered Saturday with a three-shot lead over Ko and three other players but bogeyed three of the first six holes before her eagle at No. 7. She finished with a one-over 72. Ko's third-round 70 got her to 7-under and one shot off the lead.

Coming off a runner-up finish at the DIO Implant LA Open, Green is 15th in the Race to CME Globe standings entering this week's event. Ko is ninth. Points leader Danielle Kang withdrew with an injury during the second round.

With a birdie on the par-5 16th Green got back to 8-under for the tournament. Lexi Thompson and Allisen Corpuz will play in the second-to-last pairing on Sunday. Corpuz, a tour rookie, dropped back to 5-under with a double-bogey on the par-3 17th on Saturday and shot a three-under 68 on the day.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Palos Verdes Championship, Final Round, in LPGA Tour Golf

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
6
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago0010416142h
College Softball

How to Watch Tennessee at Ole Miss in College Softball

By Evan Masseyjust now
imago1011685551h
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch Palos Verdes Championship, Final Round, in LPGA Tour Golf

By Phil Watsonjust now
USATSI_12769019
College Lacrosse

How to Watch North Carolina at Duke

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
USATSI_6242990
College Softball

How to Watch Cal at Arizona State

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
imago1006596387h (3)
Liga MX

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. Santos Laguna

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) meets with his daughter Ryan after the Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets in game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Western Conference Semifinals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 26, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrates with third baseman Eduardo Escobar (10) after the Mets defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch SportsNet NY Without Cable

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Chad Pinder (10) and center fielder Cristian Pache (20) celebrate with shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) and second baseman Tony Kemp (5) after a win against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at Athletics

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy