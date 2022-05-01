How to Watch Palos Verdes Championship, Final Round, in LPGA Tour Golf

Hannah Green takes a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Palos Verdes Championship after some Saturday struggles.

It wasn't quite the moving day Hannah Green hoped for, but an eagle on the par-5 seventh stabilized her round and she takes a one-shot lead over Lydia Ko into Sunday's final round of the Palos Verdes Championship.

Green entered Saturday with a three-shot lead over Ko and three other players but bogeyed three of the first six holes before her eagle at No. 7. She finished with a one-over 72. Ko's third-round 70 got her to 7-under and one shot off the lead.

Coming off a runner-up finish at the DIO Implant LA Open, Green is 15th in the Race to CME Globe standings entering this week's event. Ko is ninth. Points leader Danielle Kang withdrew with an injury during the second round.

With a birdie on the par-5 16th Green got back to 8-under for the tournament. Lexi Thompson and Allisen Corpuz will play in the second-to-last pairing on Sunday. Corpuz, a tour rookie, dropped back to 5-under with a double-bogey on the par-3 17th on Saturday and shot a three-under 68 on the day.

