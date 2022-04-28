Skip to main content

How to Watch Palos Verdes Championship, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first round of the LPGA Tour’s Palos Verdes Championship kicks off on Thursday night.

Tucked in between the first two majors of the year for the LPGA Tour is the Palos Verdes Championship from California. The best women in the world are set to compete and add to their point totals this season. The season is a handful of months in now with the race to CME Globe heating up.

How to Watch Palos Verdes Championship, First Round today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Palos Verdes Championship, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This is the first year that this event is on the LPGA calendar with no previous winners or a deep history. The good news is that all the golfers in the field today get to make history in beautiful California.

As of right now, the race to the CME standings has Danielle Kang (1,059.783 points) in the lead, but only by a slim margin over Nanna Koerstz Madsen, who is 34 points behind.

Kang has played in eight tournaments this season with Madsen only playing seven so far in the first four months of the season.

Nelly Korda, one of the most talented golfers in the world, is sitting in 36th place (-807 points) and has a lot of work to do, but has also only played in three tournaments so far this season.

The favorites entering the first round are Brooke Henderson (-120), Inbee Park (-120) and Lexi Thompson (-115). This should be a fun new event on the PGA calendar as Spring turns to Summer and the season inches closer to the halfway point. 

