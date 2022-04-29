The ball is popping off everyone’s clubs at the Palos Verdes Championship as the second round starts on Friday.

After one round in California at the Palos Verdes Championship, Minjee Lee (-8) finds herself one stroke ahead of a very competitive field in this tournament. There are six golfers within three strokes of the lead with the potential to rise up here today as the cut line is established and the second half of the tournament begins.

How to Watch Palos Verdes Championship, Second Round today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Palos Verdes Championship, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the first round, Lee went for eight birdies and zero bogeys overall, really cleaning up on the front nine with five of her birdies. She was on point all round with her stroke and built her lead with great play.

Just behind her is potentially the best women’s golfer in the world in Jin Young Ko (-7), who is only one stroke back.

Ko had six birdies in a row after paring the first hole, then finished with eight birdies and one miscue for a bogey on No. 13.

There is a pack of four golfers at -5 overall with Jennifer Chang, Charley Hull, Maude-Aimee Leblanc and Moriya Jutanugarn.

All three played very strong first rounds and are just two strokes back of the lead.

The second round is where the cut line is established and also where the tournament can be taken over by a golfer heading into the weekend.

Regional restrictions may apply.