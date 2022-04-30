Skip to main content

How to Watch the LPGA Palos Verdes Championship, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The third round of the Palos Verdes Championship tees off Saturday with Hannah Green up by three strokes at the top of the leaderboard

Hannah Green trailed by four strokes heading into the second round of the Palos Verdes Championship on Friday but fired a 5-under 66 and passed everybody and now has a three-stroke lead.

How to LPGA Palos Verdes Championship, Third Round today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch LPGA Palos Verdes Championship, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Minjee Lee led after the first day, shooting an 8-under 63, but she faltered in round two shooting a 2-over 73. 

Jin Young Ko also stumbled in the second round, shooting a 72 a day after shooting a 7-under 64.

Both looked to be in a great position to have the lead after the second round, but they now are both tied for second, three shots back of Green.

Green has been steady as she shot a 67 in round one and was a bit better with the 66 in round two.

Also tied for second is American Megan Khan who shot a 67 and 69 in the first two rounds. Lydia Ko is also three shots back after shooting a 69 and 67 the first two days.

Green has been playing well so far but has four golfers right on her heels looking to pounce if she falters on Saturday.

How To Watch

April
30
20222

LPGA Palos Verdes Championship, Third Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
