Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pelican Women's Championship, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    This is only the second annual event for the Pelican Women's Championship, which was won in a fairly dominant fashion last year.
    Author:

    Every tournament with rich history and fanfare started off with its first and second events ever. With the second event in the Pelican Women’s Championship set to begin Wednesday, defending champion Sei Young Kim and the field look to make this a rich historic tournament with all the fanfare for years to come.

    How to Watch Pelican Women's Championship, First Round today:

    Game Date: Nov. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch Pelican Women's Championship, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This event is worth 500 overall points in the CME and has a purse of $1.75 million for the winner and the field. Defending champion Sei Young Kim will be defending her title this week.

    As of today, eight of the top 10 golfers on the LPGA Tour will participate in this field. The missing names are Inbee Park (No. 5) of South Korea and Minjee Lee (No. 7) of Australia.

    Entering today, it is no surprise that Jin Young Ko (No. 1 in the world) is the favorite (+350 to win, -115 to finish top five and -250 to finish top 10), with the next closest odds being Nelly Korda (No. 2, USA) and Lydia Ko (No. 3, Australia) with +900 to win, +185 to finish in the top five and -120 to finish top 10.

    Looking for better overall odds, Nasa Hataoka (No. 8, Japan) is +2800 to win, +550 to top five and +250 to top 10. She has two wins and one more second-place finish on the season.

    This event sets up next week's CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida to wrap up the season.

    Young Ko has a +480 point lead on Korda and a +965 point lead on Ko, with 500 points up for grabs today and 3,500 points in the final event of the season. There is still hope for every golfer that has kept themselves in contention, especially with a solid showing here this week.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    11
    2021

    Pelican Women's Championship, First Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Time
    10:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16749736 (1)
    LPGA Tour Golf

    How to Watch Pelican Women's Championship, First Round

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16834991
    European PGA Tour

    How to Watch AVIV Dubai Championship, First Round

    5 hours ago
    Golf Course
    Womens Golf

    How to Watch Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, Second Round

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17122940
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat vs. Lakers

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_10735204
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Pepperdine at UCLA in Women's College Basketball

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17123004
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors

    12 hours ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles center Steven Adams (4) and Memphis Grizzles forward Brandon Clarke (15) defends Minnesota Timberwolves center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    12 hours ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers small forward Norman Powell (right) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    12 hours ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris (8) lies on the ground after a play with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) as guard Tyler Herro (14) and center Bam Adebayo (13) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) react as head coach Michael Malone runs to interject in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    12 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy