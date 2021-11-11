How to Watch Pelican Women's Championship, First Round

This is only the second annual event for the Pelican Women's Championship, which was won in a fairly dominant fashion last year.

Every tournament with rich history and fanfare started off with its first and second events ever. With the second event in the Pelican Women’s Championship set to begin Wednesday, defending champion Sei Young Kim and the field look to make this a rich historic tournament with all the fanfare for years to come.

This event is worth 500 overall points in the CME and has a purse of $1.75 million for the winner and the field. Defending champion Sei Young Kim will be defending her title this week.

As of today, eight of the top 10 golfers on the LPGA Tour will participate in this field. The missing names are Inbee Park (No. 5) of South Korea and Minjee Lee (No. 7) of Australia.

Entering today, it is no surprise that Jin Young Ko (No. 1 in the world) is the favorite (+350 to win, -115 to finish top five and -250 to finish top 10), with the next closest odds being Nelly Korda (No. 2, USA) and Lydia Ko (No. 3, Australia) with +900 to win, +185 to finish in the top five and -120 to finish top 10.

Looking for better overall odds, Nasa Hataoka (No. 8, Japan) is +2800 to win, +550 to top five and +250 to top 10. She has two wins and one more second-place finish on the season.

This event sets up next week's CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida to wrap up the season.

Young Ko has a +480 point lead on Korda and a +965 point lead on Ko, with 500 points up for grabs today and 3,500 points in the final event of the season. There is still hope for every golfer that has kept themselves in contention, especially with a solid showing here this week.

