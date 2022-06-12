The final round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic tees off with Frida Kinhult holding a one stroke lead today.

At the end of the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic, rookie Stephanie Kyriacou was in control with a lead over the field. The second round didn’t go her way from the course in Galloway, New New Jersey, giving Frida Kinhult the lead as the field enters the final round with the tournament championship on the line today.

How to Watch Shoprite LPGA Classic, Final Round today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Kinhult took control of the leaderboard with another solid round of 67 after a 66 in the first round to sit one stroke ahead of the pack:

Through 36 holes, Kinhult has eight birdies, an eagle and a bogey to set up her one-stroke lead as she sits at nine-under par. That steady, consistent play is sometimes all you need to win a tournament with the variance in golf rounds.

It was the variance that hurt the rookie after a great first round and a ton of excitement, she gave it all back in the second round.

In the first round, Kyriacou shot six birdies and zero bogeys for a clean scorecard to put herself in a position for her first win on the LPGA Tour. Then, in the second round, she had five birdies again, but added in two bogeys, a double-bogey and a triple-bogey to give back all of the good work she did in the first round.

Kyriacou is five strokes back of the leader, still within striking distance, but that will require a great final round to pull off that comeback.

Lauren Coughlin is just a stroke back at eight-under par with Morgane Metraux and Jodi Ewart Shadoff both two strokes back at seven-under par entering today.

