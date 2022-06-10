The three round ShopRite LPGA Classic tees off the first round today.

The first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by ACER tees off from Galloway, New Jersey today in one of the primary sites for the tour. New Jersey hosts several tournaments each season for the LPGA, giving the golfers more and more comfort with tournaments there. The 27th edition of this tournament started in 1992 with Celine Boutier entering as the defending champion.

How to Watch ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round today:

Game Date: June 10, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Last year Celine Boutier won the ShopRite LPGA Classic with a -14 overall score to take the tournament in a very competitive week of golf:

Boutier snuck out with a win after a four-way tie with Brooke Henderson, Jin Young Ko and Inbee Park. The final round was as competitive and dramatic down the stretch as any tournament in 2021.

If this year can match that level of competition, the ShopRite LPGA Classic will be terrific.

Annika Sorenstam has the most wins at this event with three, winning in 1998, 2002 and 2005, with fellow countrywoman Anna Nordqvist winning back-to-back in 2015 and 2016.

Entering this tournament Minjee Lee is the leader in the Race to CME Globe with 1,851.991 points. She has two wins and four Top10 finishes this season in the nine total tournaments she has played in.

The defending champion from 2021 Young Ko is in second place, just 559 points behind Lee despite only playing in seven total tournaments this season.

Lee and Sorenstam are not in the field, but Young Ko, Boutier, Nordqvist, Henderson and Park are all in the field.

Regional restrictions may apply.