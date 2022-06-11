Skip to main content

How to Watch ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stephanie Kyriacou finds herself in the lead heading into the second round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic on Saturday.

The second round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic tees off from Galloway, New Jersey with a rookie in the lead and a pack of very talented veterans behind her. Stephanie Kyriacou is in the lead after the first round with a one-stroke advantage over the field entering the second round today. This is only a three-round tournament, making today’s round that much more important for the rookie to hold her ground and the field to try and play catch-up.

How to Watch ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

In the first round, Kyriacou was on her game with a six-under-par 65, led by six birdies and zero bogeys. She was terrific all day, hitting 10 of 14 fairways, 16 of 18 greens in regulation and only needed 28 putts to get through the day.

The 21-year-old rookie is ranked No. 117 in the Rolex Rankings and No. 127 in the Race to CME Globe standings entering today.

She has missed the cut in her last three tournaments, finishing with a career-best tied for 26th at the LOTTE Championship back in April.

Behind her is a very competitive field including Brooke Henderson and Young Ko tied at four under par after the first round.

Getting that first win is a huge relief for a golfer, especially a rookie that could put Kyriacou in a great position to build on it this year and for her young career.

