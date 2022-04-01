The second round of The Chevron Championship on the LPGA Tour kicks off here this morning.

The first round of The Chevron Championship ended with a two-way tie between Jennifer Kupcho and Minjee Lee (-6) as they take a one-stroke lead over the next golfer on the leaderboard. There are seven total golfers between one and two strokes off the lead entering today, making for a very exciting 18 holes on the LPGA Tour today before play continues this weekend.

How to Watch The Chevron Championship, Second Round today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch The Chevron Championship, Second Round online with fuboTV

Through 18 holes Kupcho (66) took a share of the lead after the first round and looks to build on that momentum:

Kupcho either birdied or bogeyed on 12 of the 18 holes in the first round, really going for it and playing an aggressive style of golf. She ended the day with nine birdies and three bogeys for the day.

Lee had a very different first round to take a share of the lead with zero bogeys and six birdies for the round. She was very controlled and measured all day.

The variance of play could be a huge story today if Kupcho ends up with more negative shots than positive with this aggressive style, then Lee could quietly collect the lead after the second round.

Patty Tavatanakit (-5) finished her first round in sole possession of third place with seven birdies and two bogeys, starting the day with four birdies and ending with two to build momentum.

There are six others tied at -4 led by Lydia Ko and Anna Nordqvist.

Today will set the cut line and give golfers momentum entering the weekend with a strong round in what is a very wide-open tournament.

