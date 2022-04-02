Defending champion Patty Tavatanakit is just one stroke back at The Chevron Open as the third round begins today.

The second round opened the door for Ninako Shibuno (-9) to shoot up the leaderboard at The Chevron Championship in Rancho Mirage, California. She was lower on the board, but the leaders after the first round took a step back allowing Shibuno to take the lead and Annie Park (-8) to move up and into contention as well.

How to Watch The Chevron Championship, Third Round today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Tavatanakit was sitting strong in second place after the first round and is still there, but with a different leader in Shibuno ahead of her. She has 13 birdies and five bogeys so far through 36 holes in her journey to win this event back-to-back.

Shibuno built her lead with nine birdies, an eagle and just two bogeys so far through two rounds. She has been in control and balanced through two rounds with just one bogey per round.

Tied for second place is Park after 11 birdies and three bogeys overall tied with Tavatanakit and Jennifer Kupcho at -8.

Kupcho finished the first two rounds with 11 birdies and three bogeys, with only two birdies and zero bogeys in the second round.

The rest of the field is right there with two tied at -7 in Hyo Joo Kim and Sei Young Kim, two more at -6 in Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Ally Ewing and seven more tied at -5 led by Celine Boutier.

This might be a make-or-break round for the field to make a move up the leaderboard or an opportunity for Shibuno to run away with her first win of the season.

