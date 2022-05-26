11 bouts, including fights for the women’s strawweight and men’s lightweight titles, take place on Thursday in the LUX Fight League 22 Challenge.

LUX returns to Mexico City on the eve of its fifth anniversary with a pair of title bouts at stake as Sergio Cossio (13-6-1) takes on Edgar Delgado (9-5) for the lightweight championship in the main event. In the co-main event, two of the top-10 pound-for-pound women in LUX, Saray “Killer Queen” Orozco takes on Dianita Reyes for the strawweight championship.

How to Watch LUX Fight League 22 Challenge:

Match Date: May 26, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Fight Network

Live stream the LUX Fight League 22 Challenge on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cossio comes into tonight riding a five-fight winning streak and is undefeated in LUX since 2019. Tonight, he makes his 2022 debut after successfully defending his title at LUX 16 in September, submitting Thunder Suarez in the first round.

30-year-old Orozco is the fourth-ranked pound-for-pound woman in Mexico and will face off against Reyes for the vacant strawweight title. Tania Torres was stripped of the title she won via a decision over Orozco in August 2021.

In other action, Argentinian bantamweight Mauricio Nievas (6-2) faces Mexico’s David Mendoza (6-2). Luis “Lazyboy” Rodriguez (12-1), winner of eight of his last nine bouts, takes on César Vásquez (5-1) in a bantam weight battle.

Roy Benavides (4-1) makes his LUX debut as he goes for his fourth straight win against bantamweight Kevin “Prendido” Garcia who has won two straight fights after losing his LUX debut in November of 2019.

Regional restrictions may apply.