How to Watch Gilgronis at Legion

How to Watch Austin Gilgronis at San Diego Legion: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The top two seeds in the Western Conference square off on Sunday.

After trouncing Houston to hoist the Texas Cup in their last match, the Gilgronis look to remain atop the Western Conference standings when they take on the Legion on Sunday.

Heading into the match, the Gilgronis lead the Western Conference with 28 points this season. Not far behind is the Legion, who have 26 points and are in second place in the west.

How to Watch Austin Gilgronis at San Diego Legion Today:

Match Date: April 10, 2022

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KSWB-TV – San Diego, CA)

Live stream Austin Gilgronis at San Diego Legion on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite only a two-point lead on the Legion, Austin leads Major League Rugby with a +130 point differential. In their last match, the Gilgronis dominated Houston by a final score of 43-5 in a tremendous all-around effort that was sparked by Austin’s shutdown defense.

As for San Diego, it had a similarly huge offensive output when it took down the Utah Warriors in its last match. In the 40-25 victory, the Legion were led by a game-high 20 points from Joe Pietersen and 10 points from Bjorn Basson.

Austin begins a three-game road trip with a pivotal match against the Legion in San Diego on Sunday.

