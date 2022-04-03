How to Watch Dallas Jackals at LA Giltinis in Major League Rugby

Skip to main content

How to Watch Major League Rugby, Dallas Jackals at LA Giltinis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Giltinis looks for a third straight win as they host the expansion Jackals at historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in this Major League Rugby matchup.

The Giltinis (4-3) play their third match at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this season when they host the Jackals (0-7) in Round 9 of the Major League Rugby season.

How to Watch Major League Rugby, Dallas Jackals at LA Giltinis Today:

Match Date: April 3, 2022

Match Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KTXA-Dallas, TX)

Live stream the Dallas Jackals at LA Giltinis match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dallas, an expansion entry in MLR this season, was idle last week after losing to the Seawolves 34-12 on March 19. Eric Naposki and Jan Adriaan Booysen scored tries for the Jackals in the loss.

L.A. comes in off a 31-12 win over the Seawolves in Tukwina, Washington, on March 26. Newly acquired Joe Taufete'e scored two tries for the Giltinis in just his third match with the club, while Hanco Germishuys and Jordan Trainor also crossed the tryline.

The Giltinis are the defending champions but have nearly as many losses in seven matches this season (three) as they did all of last season (four). 

The Jackals are MLR's 13th franchise and give the league a strong foothold in Texas with three franchises. Besides Dallas, the league also has clubs in Austin and Houston.

Regional restrictions may apply.

