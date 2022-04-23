The expansion Jackals head to DC still looking for their first victory.

The Jackals (0-10) are still looking for a victory in their first season in Major League Rugby and might have that window of opportunity on Saturday night when they visit struggling Old Glory DC (1-9).

How to Watch Dallas Jackals at Old Glory DC in Major League Rugby Today:

Match Date: April 23, 2022

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream the Dallas Jackals at Old Glory DC match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dallas was overwhelmed at home on April 16 in a 57-3 loss to Austin, with Chris Pennell getting the only points for the Jackals on a penalty goal kick. Dallas has four points in the standings — teams can get bonus points in a loss by losing by seven points or less and also earn a bonus point by scoring at least four tries in a match.

Old Glory DC is coming in off its first victory of the season on April 15 as they topped Utah 22-21 at Segra Field in Leesburg, Virginia. Calvin Whiting missed a potential game-winning penalty kick in the 80th minute for the Warriors.

Junior Tafeaga Sa'u, Peni Lasaqwa, Jamason Fa'anana-Schultz and Fintan Coleman scored tries for Old Glory DC in the win as they picked up four points in the standings for the win plus the try bonus point. With 10 points, they are still nine points behind the fifth-place NOLA Gold in the Eastern Conference standings.

