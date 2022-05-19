How to Watch Free Jacks at Arrows

Skip to main content

How to Watch New England Free Jacks at Toronto Arrows: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Arrows need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive when they take on the Free Jacks on Thursday in Major League Rugby.

With a near-perfect 12-1 record this season, the Eastern Conference-leading Free Jacks head north of the border to take on the Arrows in a rare mid-week contest on Thursday night.

New England currently leads all of Major League Rugby with 56 points this season, sporting a point differential of plus-96 in its 12 wins. Toronto, on the other hand, is vying for playoff positioning as the fourth seed in the East with 35 points this season.

How to Watch New England Free Jacks at Toronto Arrows Today

Game Date: May 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live stream New England Free Jacks at Toronto Arrows on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Although it was closer than anticipated, the Free Jacks eventually outlasted Rugby ATL in their last match with a 15-10 victory. Wian Conradie and Slade McDowell led the way for the Free Jacks with five points and a try apiece.

As for the Arrows, they kept their playoff hopes alive with an eight-try beatdown of the winless Jackals in their last match on Saturday. Seven different Arrows players scored tries in the record-breaking win, which was the largest shutout victory in MLR history.

The Arrows need another win to stay in the playoff hunt, but it won’t come easy when the top-seeded Free Jacks come to Toronto.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

May
19
2022

New England Free Jacks at Toronto Arrows

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Boston
Time
7
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18297789
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Red Sox

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18294954
College Baseball

How to Watch Tennessee at Mississippi State in College Baseball

By Ben Macalusojust now
imago1004763792h (1)
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Free Jacks at Arrows

By Evan Lazarjust now
imago0023383382h
College Baseball

How to Watch Duke at Virginia Tech in College Baseball

By Christine Brownjust now
imago0020018238h
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch RailRiders at Worcester Red Sox

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
imago1012009416h
College Baseball

How to Watch Cal State Northridge at Saint Mary's in College Baseball

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
imago1011646783h (2)
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Northwestern in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar2 hours ago
Soccer

Everton FC vs. Crystal Palace: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
imago1012055962h
Premier League

How to Watch Everton vs. Crystal Palace

By Christine Brown4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy