How to Watch Free Jacks at Arrows

The Arrows need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive when they take on the Free Jacks on Thursday in Major League Rugby.

With a near-perfect 12-1 record this season, the Eastern Conference-leading Free Jacks head north of the border to take on the Arrows in a rare mid-week contest on Thursday night.

New England currently leads all of Major League Rugby with 56 points this season, sporting a point differential of plus-96 in its 12 wins. Toronto, on the other hand, is vying for playoff positioning as the fourth seed in the East with 35 points this season.

How to Watch New England Free Jacks at Toronto Arrows Today

Game Date: May 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live stream New England Free Jacks at Toronto Arrows on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Although it was closer than anticipated, the Free Jacks eventually outlasted Rugby ATL in their last match with a 15-10 victory. Wian Conradie and Slade McDowell led the way for the Free Jacks with five points and a try apiece.

As for the Arrows, they kept their playoff hopes alive with an eight-try beatdown of the winless Jackals in their last match on Saturday. Seven different Arrows players scored tries in the record-breaking win, which was the largest shutout victory in MLR history.

The Arrows need another win to stay in the playoff hunt, but it won’t come easy when the top-seeded Free Jacks come to Toronto.

Regional restrictions may apply