How to Watch Free Jacks at Rugby United in Major League Rugby

The East-leading Free Jacks look for second victory at New York this season when they take on the Rugby United on Sunday.

The Free Jacks (8-1) and Rugby United New York (6-3) enter Round 12 after byes last week and square off in a matchup with playoff implications.

How to Watch New England Free Jacks at Rugby United New York in Major League Rugby Today:

Match Date: April 24, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the New England Free Jacks at Rugby United New York match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New England comes in with a six-match winning streak since its lone loss at L.A. on Feb. 27. On April 9, the Free Jacks held off a furious late rally to beat Seattle 24-22.

RUNY plays its home games at JFK Stadium in Hoboken, New Jersey, and has lost two of its last three matches, including a 43-0 pounding in L.A. on April 10.

The club has 30 points in the standings, tied for third with two games in hand over Toronto, which lost at Houston on Saturday.

The first time New England visited Hoboken, the Free Jacks took a 38-29 victory, led by Andrew Coe's two tries. Beaudein Waaka scored two tries for RUNY in the loss and both teams earned the four-try bonus point in the standings.

The two sides close out the regular season at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy, Massachusetts, on June 3.

Regional restrictions may apply.