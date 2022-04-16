The Gilgronis look to remain atop the Western Conference standings when they take on the Jackals on Saturday night.

The Gilgronis (33 points) look to stay atop the Western Conference standings when they travel to take on the winless Jackals at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday.

How to Watch Austin Gilgronis at Dallas Jackals Today

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream Austin Gilgronis at Dallas Jackals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The AGs made an impressive second-half comeback to earn a bonus-point victory on the road in San Diego in their last match.

Trailing by 10 points at halftime, second-half tries by Mason Pedersen and two tries from Hugh Roach put the Gilgronis in the lead for good.

Austin now has a four-point lead in the standings over the second-place LA Gilitinis, and is seven points ahead of the Legion after last week’s win in San Diego.

As for the Jackals, they have lost nine-straight matches and are joined by only Old Glory DC as the two winless teams in Major League Rugby this season. Most recently, they fell by a final score of 31-6 to the Houston SaberCats in Round 10.

Austin will look to build its lead even more in the Western Conference in Dallas on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply