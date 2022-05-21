How to Watch Giltinis at Jackals

The Giltinis will try to catch the Gilgronis in West in the final two weeks of the season as they take on the Jackals on Saturday.

Trailing the Gilgronis by four points in the standings with two weeks to go in the regular season, the LA Giltinis visit the winless Jackals on Saturday night in Dallas.

How to Watch LA Giltinis at Dallas Jackals Today

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KTXA-Dallas, TX)

Live stream LA Giltinis at Dallas Jackals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Giltinis currently sit in second place in the Western Conference with 44 points this season, trailing Austin by four points for the top seed and three points clear of Houston for third. Dallas, on the other hand, remains winless this season with an 0-14 record.

The Giltinis narrowly fell in a highly-contested matchup with the San Diego Legion last week. Los Angeles led for only six minutes after getting down early to the Legion, with San Diego eventually securing a 31-27 upset victory over the home side. Luke White, Will Chambers, Andy Tuala and Cyrile Cama scored the tries for the Giltinis.

As for the Jackals, they fell once again in historic fashion last week to the Arrows by a final score of 57-0. The 57-point difference was the largest shutout victory in MLR history.

The Giltinis look to push for the top seed in the Western Conference with a road win against Dallas on Saturday night.

