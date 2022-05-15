How to Watch Giltinis at Legion

Skip to main content

How to Watch LA Giltinis at San Diego Legion: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two Western Conference powerhouses square off in San Diego when the Giltinis take in the Legion.

In a matchup between two powerhouses in the Western Conference, the Legion host the current No. 2 seed in the West, the Giltinis, at SDSU Sports Deck on Sunday.

How to Watch LA Giltinis at San Diego Legion Today

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream LA Giltinis at San Diego Legion on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Giltinis won their seventh straight game with a 10-8 victory over Austin in their last match. The Legion, on other hand, fell to Houston in a 34-24 back-and-forth match in round 14.

In a battle between the top two teams in the West, the Giltinis won a crucial match to earn the Gilly’s Cup at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The defensive battle saw L.A. make several goal-line stands to eat away at the clock as Austin tried to get back into the match.

As for the Legion, they fell to the SaberCats in a strong second half by Houston despite tries from Peter Malcolm and Ryan Matyas that brought San Diego closer in the end.

The Giltinis will look to build on their big win over Austin when they travel to take on the Legion on Sunday night.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

LA Giltinis at San Diego Legion

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
