How to Watch Houston SaberCats at Old Glory DC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Houston currently sits in third place in the Western Conference of Major League Rugby and faces Old Glory DC on Saturday.

With Houston in the midst of a playoff push to end the season, the SaberCats hit the road to take on Old Glory DC in a Round 16 matchup at Segra Field on Saturday afternoon.

Houston currently sits in third place in the Western Conference with 41 points this season, sporting an 8-5 record and a plus-20 point differential. Houston is five points ahead of the Seattle Seawolves to put themselves in the current playoff picture.

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream Houston SaberCats at Old Glory DC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

In their last match, the SaberCats got a critical win against the Utah Warriors by a final score of 31-27. Gideon van Wyk led the way for Houston with 12 points, while five different SaberCats scored tries in the victory.

Old Glory DC is eliminated from playoff contention with only two wins on the season and sits in last place in the Eastern Conference. Old Glory DC fell in its last match to the NOLA Gold by a final score of 50-21.

Houston will attempt to punch its ticket to the Major League Rugby playoffs with a win against Old Glory DC on Saturday.

