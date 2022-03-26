Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston SaberCats at Utah Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The SaberCats can still make the postseason but need a win on Saturday when they take on the Warriors in Major League Rugby action.

After holding off the SeaWolves in their last match, the SaberCats (3-3) will travel to take on the Warriors (2-4) in a Western Conference showdown at Zions Bank Stadium on Saturday.

How to Watch the Houston SaberCats at Utah Warriors Today:

Game Date: March 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Houston SaberCats at Utah Warriors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The SaberCats currently sit in fourth place in the Western Conference standings with 15 points — six behind Seattle and San Diego. As for Utah, it was eliminated from postseason contention with a loss last week. 

In a 21-19 win over Seattle in its last match, Houston scored three tries courtesy of Siaosi Mahoni, Dillon Smit and Gideon van Wyk to hold off a late comeback attempt by the SeaWolves.

Despite trailing by 14 points in the second half, the Warriors went on a ferocious comeback in the last 10 minutes of the match but fell to the Arrows 27-24 last Saturday. The Warriors needed a win to keep their playoff hopes alive but couldn't protect their home turf.

With the Warriors eliminated from postseason contention, they’ll look to play spoiler when they host Houston on Saturday night.

