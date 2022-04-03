How to Watch SaberCats vs. Gilgronis

Austin hosts Houston on Sunday with a shot to reclaim first place in the Western Conference.

The Gilgronis (5-2) host the SaberCats (4-3) on Sunday in Round 9 of the Major League Rugby season with both teams battling for position in a tight Western Conference race.

How to Watch Major League Rugby: Houston SaberCats at Austin Gilgronis Today:

Match Date: April 3, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Austin opened the season with five straight wins before taking back-to-back losses, including a 25-17 defeat at home to New England. The Gilgronis had a bye in Round 8 last weekend to sort things out.

Houston has won two in a row, most recently a 28-12 Round 8 road win at Utah on March 26.

Dean Muir, Gerhardus Labuschagne, Willie Britz and Gideon van Wyk scored tries for the SaberCats in the win, while David Coetzer was a perfect 4-of-4 on conversions.

Austin got off to a slow start against the Free Jacks two weeks back and tries by Lachlan McCaffrey and Mark O'Keeffe weren't enough to get the Gilgronis back into the match.

The Gilgronis finished 9-7 last season, just missing a playoff spot. The much improved SaberCats have already doubled last season's total of two victories.

The Gilgronis swept both meetings last season, 26-0 in Austin and 28-9 at Houston.

