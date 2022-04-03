How to Watch SaberCats vs. Gilgronis

Skip to main content

How to Watch Major League Rugby: Houston SaberCats at Austin Gilgronis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Austin hosts Houston on Sunday with a shot to reclaim first place in the Western Conference.

The Gilgronis (5-2) host the SaberCats (4-3) on Sunday in Round 9 of the Major League Rugby season with both teams battling for position in a tight Western Conference race.

How to Watch Major League Rugby: Houston SaberCats at Austin Gilgronis Today:

Match Date: April 3, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream the Houston SaberCats at Austin Gilgronis match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Austin opened the season with five straight wins before taking back-to-back losses, including a 25-17 defeat at home to New England. The Gilgronis had a bye in Round 8 last weekend to sort things out.

Houston has won two in a row, most recently a 28-12 Round 8 road win at Utah on March 26. 

Dean Muir, Gerhardus Labuschagne, Willie Britz and Gideon van Wyk scored tries for the SaberCats in the win, while David Coetzer was a perfect 4-of-4 on conversions.

Austin got off to a slow start against the Free Jacks two weeks back and tries by Lachlan McCaffrey and Mark O'Keeffe weren't enough to get the Gilgronis back into the match.

The Gilgronis finished 9-7 last season, just missing a playoff spot. The much improved SaberCats have already doubled last season's total of two victories.

The Gilgronis swept both meetings last season, 26-0 in Austin and 28-9 at Houston.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Houston SaberCats at Austin Gilgronis

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18004862
NHL

How to Watch Flyers at Rangers

By Christine Brownjust now
USATSI_18005944
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights at Canucks

By Adam Childsjust now
Apr 2, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) celebrate there win against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Wild at Capitals

By Evan Masseyjust now
Apr 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Rockets

By Evan Masseyjust now
USATSI_17993404
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Raptors

By Ben Macalusojust now
RUGBY
Major League Rugby

How to Watch SaberCats vs. Gilgronis

By Phil Watsonjust now
USATSI_18007298
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Cavaliers

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Mar 27, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Knicks vs. Magic

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
USATSI_17700877
Lacrosse

How to Watch Johns Hopkins at Rutgers in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy