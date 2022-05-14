Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Jackals at Toronto Arrows: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The winless Jackals take on the Arrows in Toronto in this Saturday matchup in Major League Rugby.

With both teams on the outside looking in at the current playoff picture, the Jackals continue to search for their first win of the season when they visit the Arrows in Toronto on Saturday.

How to Watch Dallas Jackals at Toronto Arrows Today

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream Dallas Jackals at Toronto Arrows on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

After falling to Rugby New York last week, the Arrows are now an even 6-6 with 30 points on the season, which puts them in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Dallas, on the other hand, is struggling in its inaugural season as the lone winless team in Major League Rugby.

Toronto has lost two games in a row to Houston and most recently to Rugby New York. The Arrows fell to New York by a final score of 41-17 at York Lions Stadium last week. Leading the way for Toronto in the loss was Cole Brown and Lolani Faleiva, who each scored tries.

As for Dallas, the Jackals continue to struggle, falling to the Seattle Seawolves in a lopsided loss by a final score of 74-7 at StarFire Sports Complex last week.

The Arrows can make a push for the playoffs in the final weeks of the regular season if they get back in the win column against Dallas on Saturday.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Dallas Jackals at Toronto Arrows

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
7
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
