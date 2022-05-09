How to Watch Jackals at Seawolves

The Seawolves need a win against the Jackals on Sunday in a crowded Western Conference.

The Seawolves find themselves vying for playoff positioning in the Western Conference as they host the winless Dallas Jackals in Seattle on Sunday night.

Seattle is currently in fourth place in the Western Conference with 31 points this season, trailing the San Diego Legion by two points for the third seed. Dallas, on the other hand, is the lone remaining winless team in Major League Rugby with an 0-12 record.

How to Watch Dallas Jackals at Seattle Seawolves Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream Dallas Jackals at Seattle Seawolves on fuboTV

The Seawolves offense couldn’t find its groove in their Round 13 loss to the Austin Gilgronis by a final score of 17-6. Seattle failed to score a single try with all six points coming off the foot of AJ Alatimu in the loss.

As for the Jackals, they remained winless when they fell to the San Diego Legion in blowout fashion by a final score of 53-14. San Diego scored six tries at Choctaw Stadium, where the Jackals were overmatched in all phases.

The Seawolves need a win to keep pace in a crowded Western Conference on Sunday night.

